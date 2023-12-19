Spanish report: Erik ten Hag demands three January signings to take team “from abyss”

Manchester United need signings and Erik ten Hag has already drawn up his Christmas list.

This is according to Fichajes.net, who believe three January additions to this United squad will help get the Red Devils “out of the abyss”.

The website claims that Ten Hag has asked for winter reinforcements to his defence, midfield and attack to strengthen the spine of the team and allow his side to progress.

It is possible the Spanish outlet is unaware of the principles of Glazernomics. As such, Santa Claus is not usually so generous to Manchester United managers at Christmas. Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst can attest to this. They are the footballing equivalent of the socks you get when you asked for a Playstation.

However, tis the season to be jolly so let’s continue with Fichajes’ optimism. First, the transfer site states that Ten Hag wants to bring in a central defender to bolster the much-maligned defence.

Fichajes claims Raphael Varane’s departure is “imminent” and the club is looking at Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva as replacements.

United have been linked to both players extensively, as well as other centre back options like Marc Guehi and Goncalo Inacio. The team is clearly looking to upgrade at the heart of the defence. Whether this happens in January or not is a different story.

The outlet goes on to say that Ten Hag will demand a central midfielder and has eyes only for Joao Palhinha. Fichajes assert that Casemiro will certainly leave the club and Sofyan Amrabat’s performances “have left a lot to be desired”.

Finally, the Spanish transfer site asserts that United will aim to bring in one of “Lois Openda (Leipzig), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli)” to help fill the gaping void of a consistent goal scorer at the club.

Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Santa is certainly going to struggle to fit down the chimney with Todibo, Palhinha and Osimhen all in his sack, but that’s who Fichajes insists are in Ten Hag’s letter to the North Pole.

To be fair, the outlet does acknowledge that “financial constraints could limit Manchester United’s options during this transfer window.”

However, they go on to say, “this situation adds an element of suspense to the impending negotiations and raises the question of whether the Red Devils will be able to fulfil Ten Hag’s wishes”. In other words, fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if the Dutchman has been naughty or nice.

You never know, perhaps the Glazers will finally get into the Christmas spirit or at least, they will mistake United for the club they do love, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the chances are, sorry Fichajes, but it will be socks again this Christmas.