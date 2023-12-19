Turkish sources claim Manchester United have made contact over Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey

Manchester United are said to have made contact with Galatasaray over French right back Sacha Boey.

The full back recently played against the Mancunian side in the 3-3 draw in Istanbul.

Turkish outlet Fanatik asserts that “English giant Manchester United and French club Marseille are in contact for Boey” and could even make a move this winter.

Turkish sport site Fotomaç, go even further and claim that the German press have reported that Manchester United made an offer of €25.5 million to Galatasaray for Sacha Boey.

It is stated that a record fee could tempt the Turkish champions to part with their valuable defender.

📰 Alman basının haberine göre: Manchester United, Sacha Boey için Galatasaray'a 25.5 milyon Euro'luk bir teklif verdi. Boey, ocak ayında rekor bonservis ücretiyle takımdan ayrılabilir. pic.twitter.com/sye9z6fok0 — Fotomaç (@fotomac) December 18, 2023

This is not the first time that the Red Devils have been linked to the player. The Peoples Person relayed in October that Sacha Boey was the “favourite name” on Man United’s list as scouts had been sent to watch the Frenchman.

Moreover, last month it was also relayed here that the right back has turned down a new contract offer from the Istanbul side as he wants to move to the Premier League.

The defender has enjoyed a successful season for the joint leaders of the Turkish Super Lig as they have won 13 from 15 games and only conceded nine goals, the meanest defence in the division.

Additionally, despite not making it out of the Champions League, the Turkish giants picked up four points against Manchester United and qualified for a Europa League playoff tie where they will face Sparta Prague.

Boey himself has played a key role, playing 15 matches and starting all of them. He has scored one goal and helped the team keep eight clean sheets in all competitions. (All statistics according to Sofascore)

Ten Hag and his side have been in the market for a right back for some time as ever since the Dutch manager arrived at the club, he has been linked to bringing in players like Denzel Dumfries and Vanderson.

Current right backs, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka continue to fail to nail down a starting position despite the Portuguese’s impressive display against Liverpool, where he was harshly sent off in the final moments of play for dissent.

Nonetheless, Boey will most likely have to wait for the summer to fulfil his Premier League ambitions as, “according to the meeting held between Galatasaray Management and the technical team, no one will be allowed to leave except the players who were put on the sales list in January”.

Whether United have the money to spend in the winter market to tempt Galatasaray is still up for debate. However, Turkish sources seem to be heating up to the fact that Boey could be one player on his way out sooner rather than later.