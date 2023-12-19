West Ham prepared to rival Manchester United for January signing of Serhou Guirassy



Premier League rivals West Ham are reportedly weighing up making a move for Stuttgart striker and reported Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy.

Late last month, it was reported that United inquired about the possibility of signing Guirassy.

This season, despite being prolific in the Champions League before his side’s elimination from the competition, Rasmus Hojlund has struggled in England’s top flight.

The Dane is still waiting to score his first Premier League.

It’s thought that Ten Hag and Old Trafford chiefs are keen on bringing in an experienced goalscorer to relieve some of the goalscoring burden currently on Hojlund’s shoulders.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Guirassy turned down a new contract offer from Stuttgart as the player is ready for the next step in his career.

Guirassy is aware of the heavy interest in him from the likes of United and is believed to be open to a move from the Bundesliga in January.

The talisman has registered a mind-boggling 18 goals and two assists for Stuttgart in 15 appearances. He has 16 in the league alone. Only Harry Kane with 20 goals, has found the back of the net more times than the Guinea international.

Guirassy has a release clause worth just €17.5m that can be triggered when the winter transfer window opens.

According to talkSPORT, United will need to ward off competition from David Moyes’ side for the frontman’s services.

“West Ham are ready to rival Manchester United for the signature of Serhou Guirassy, talkSPORT understands.”

“[Guirassy] has caught the eye of Hammers sporting director Tim Steidten as he looks to bolster their attacking options.”

90min reveals that the Hammers joined clubs such as United, Fulham and AC Milan in sending scouts to watch Guirassy in action against Bayern Munich during the weekend.

He was kept at bay for most parts of the game by Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae who limited him to just one shot at the Bayern goal.

