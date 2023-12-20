Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 1-0 Derby County u18s



Manchester United u18s started their FA Youth Cup campaign on Tuesday night when they hosted Derby County at Old Trafford.

A special occasion for the young players, they were given a tough test by the fellow Premier League North side.

The opening stages saw both sides feeling each other out with back and forth play but neither side fully carving open any clear chances.

Ethan Wheatley produced a moment of magic with a one time finish from 20 yards out but his celebration was short lived with the assistant referee’s flag signalling for offside.

United began to find their groove after that with Jack Fletcher pulling the strings as the talisman. Fletcher broke out on the left wing after some clever footwork before picking out Jayce Fitzgerald in the box, who went for power over placement, seeing his effort soar over the bar.

Just past the half hour mark, Victor Musa switched the play to Fletcher for a long range attempt that went just wide of the post.

The biggest chance of the half came late on for United, smooth passing through the midfield ended with Fletcher cheekily backheeling to Musa inside the box, who caught the ball flush with incredible power. But Derby’s Jack Thompson had strong wrists to keep it out.

Into the second half, Derby came their closest on the hour mark with Lennon Wheeldon smacking it off the crossbar after cutting in from the left.

Elyh Harrison then tempted fate when casualness on the ball allowed the Derby forward to close him down and block his pass out, but fortunately for United the ricochet sent the ball wide of the goal.

But the deadlock would finally be broken in the 75th minute by United substitute Ethan Williams. Unsurprisingly, Jack Fletcher started the move again with an unbelievable pass to Ethan Wheatley, who couldn’t finish on the breakthrough, but luckily the rebound deflected straight into the path of Williams for an easy finish.

Ethan Williams’ game winner in the FA Youth Cup over Derby County. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fwYFrxmv1G — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) December 20, 2023

The score remained 1-0 to United at the final whistle with a clear man of the match in Jack Fletcher. The win sees United continue their impressive season and pits them away to Swindon Town in the next round.

United: Harrison, Nolan, Jackson, Kingdon, Amass, McAllister (Williams 69), Fitzgerald, Musa (Missin 62), J. Fletcher, Scanlon (Devaney 86), Wheatley

Unused subs: Myles, Ogunneye, Munro, Sharpe