Barcelona jump ahead of Manchester United in race for Everton’s Amadou Onana



Manchester United are “closely” tracking Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of a potential move in the summer.

The Peoples Person had reported on United’s interest in the 22-year-old in the summer, with suggestions the club saw Onana as an option should Scott McTominay depart.

The Scotland international had been hotly linked with a move to West Ham before a last-minute approach was made by Fulham on deadline day. United did not feel either club met their valuation of McTominay, nor did the player appear settled on either destination, and he subsequently remained at Old Trafford.

As such, an active pursuit of Onana never materialised.

Sebastien Denis (Foot Mercato) has now revealed United remain “very interested” in Onana, with scouts having continued to “monitor the performances of the Belgian international” ahead of the club reigniting their interest next summer.

▪️ Amadou Onana impressionne en Premier League et pourrait quitter les Toffees l'été prochain voire cet hiver

▪️Everton réclame entre 55 et 60 M€

▪️ le Barça a déjà rencontré l'entourage du milieu 🇧🇪

United are not the only potential suitor of Onana, however.

Denis contends Barcelona are also interested in securing the Belgian’s services, with the Spanish club having recently met with Onana’s representatives to discuss a potential move.

A price range of €55 to €60 million is believed to be Everton’s market value of their midfielder, meaning a fee in the region of £50 million would be required to prise him away from his current club.

If United were to sell McTominay this summer – an academy graduate who, consequently, constitutes a Financial Fair Play goldmine – the Scottish international could largely fund the move for his replacement.

Onana has impressed in his short time in England. The midfielder’s imposing stature and potent pairing of power and physicality make him ideally suited to the Premier League, as both a number six or a number eight. He possesses an under-appreciated technique to accompany these physical attributes.

Under Erik ten Hag, United have quickly morphed into one of the division’s smallest sides, who are susceptible to being overwhelmed physically, particularly in midfield. Onana would very quickly remedy this weakness almost single-handedly.

With concrete interest from Catalonia, however, Old Trafford officials will have to move quickly and decisively this summer to stay ahead of the growing queue of suitors for the powerhouse midfielder.

