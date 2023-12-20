Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart enter the race for Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund remain favourites



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen during the January transfer window to try and salvage the current season.

He is eyeing at least three additions if possible but following the club’s humiliating exit from the Champions League, finances have taken quite the hit.

Due to FFP concerns, the Red Devils will first have to offload players before thinking about incomings. Donny van de Beek is already set for a loan spell to Eintracht Frankfurt and Jadon Sancho could follow suit.

Club desperate to move on Sancho in January

The winger remains banished after publicly accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat and for providing preferential treatment to others.

He has so far refused to apologise and a January exit looks likely. He has been linked with a move to Juventus and Barcelona but the potential costs involved are beyond them.

RB Leipzig were the latest to be linked but they were finding it hard to accommodate the Englishman in their wage bracket. Now 90min have claimed Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart have also entered the race.

United would prefer to sell the former Manchester City academy graduate but in case no permanent solution arises, a loan deal could be sanctioned provided the majority of the wages are paid for and an obligation to buy be included.

“Leipzig are in the market for another forward option and they have spoken with intermediaries regarding Sancho. However, his considerable wages would make any deal difficult.

Bundesliga trio in race

“If Sancho leaves on loan, United want a good portion of his salary covered and they would prefer to include an obligatory purchase clause. Bundesliga high-flyers Leverkusen and Stuttgart have both made enquiries.”

Interestingly, a few days ago his former club Borussia Dortmund excused themselves from the race but the report mentions they continue to remain favourites for Sancho’s signature.

The England international had enjoyed his best years at Signal Iduna Park and “the option of him returning on a longer-term 18-month loan remains a possibility.”

United have been linked with Marcus Edwards, Pedro Neto as well as three other forwards in case the London-born star was to leave.

United are so desperate to move on the player that contract termination talks have also taken place as part of INEOS’ “more ruthless” approach.