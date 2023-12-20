David Beckham still out in front as Manchester United and Premier League’s top free kick taker

Manchester United legend, David Beckham, still leads the way for most free kick goals in the Premier League.

However, there are more United players in the mix for the list of all-time great free kick takers in the division.

The legendary number seven sits atop the list with 18 free kicks in total. The player’s famed technique was so well-known there was even a movie called after his signature style, Bend it like Beckham.

The Englishman scored three vital free kick goals in the treble winning season, none more crucial than the winner versus Aston Villa in May 1999, which kept United on track to win the league.

However according to theanalyst.com, Beckham’s most famous set piece goal came for England in a crucial draw with Greece that secured the Three Lions’ place in the World Cup finals in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

However, how long Becks will top the list is another question. West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse sits second with 17 free kick goals to his name. United fans will be hoping that the midfielder does not have the chance to equal Beckham’s Premier League record this Saturday lunchtime when the two clubs face off.

Another player of United interest is that of another legendary number seven, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese still holds the record as the youngest player to score from a free kick in the league’s history.

The Al-Nassr forward scored 12 free kick goals in total and none more famous than his strike against Portsmouth in 2008 that left keeper David James gob-smacked by the accuracy and power of the goal.

Christian Eriksen and Juan Mata also appear on the list with eight strikes each.

Mata, of course, played for Chelsea and scored some free kicks for the West Londoners, but did score the majority for the Red Devils. Six Premier League free kicks in total and one that stands out was a sumptuous strike versus Southampton on the last day of the season in 2013/2014 season.

Eriksen is yet to score a free kick goal for the Red Devils, as all his strikes came from his first spell in England with Tottenham.

Reading this list will be bittersweet for United fans as the club currently have a pathetic recent free kick record. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the last player to score a free kick directly for the Red Devils and this was against Norwich in April 2022.

With Christian Eriksen seemingly on the cusp of full fitness, Red Devils fans will be hoping the curse is broken and number nine is just around the corner.



Source: theanalyst.com