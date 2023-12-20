Eric Djemba-Djemba claims Andre Onana must think of career when deciding to play for Cameroon this January

Former Manchester United midfielder, Eric Djemba-Djemba, has claimed that Andre Onana has a tough decision to make about his future when deciding whether or not to represent Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) this January.

Speaking to the BBC, the former Cameroon international asserted that the goalkeeper’s position as United’s number one is at stake unless he decides to stay and consolidate his place between the sticks for the Red Devils.

Djemba-Djemba stated, “one of the problems for him is even if he plays well over the next month, he then goes away for a month to Afcon. He knows if he goes, maybe he will lose his place at Manchester United.

The former Nantes midfielder also contended, “he has to decide what is best for him. He just needs to do what is best for his career.”

Onana has had a Jekyll and Hyde start to life at the club. On the one hand, the keeper has made many profile blunders and conceded a record number of goals in the Champions League but on the other, no keeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League.

The Cameroonian put in a fine display in the recent draw and clean sheet at Anfield for example and delighted United fans with his conclusion that he “felt nothing” of the famed Anfield atmosphere.

Although, there have also been many public debates about the keeper’s technical skill as a keeper with Lee Sharpe claiming the player lacks the fundamentals and a recent report was relayed here that claimed Onana’s unusual parrying technique was causing havoc in the United defence.

It is this complicated start which threatens Onana’s place in either team according to Djemba-Djemba. If the keeper were to commit to play for his country, he could miss from the 13th of January to the 11th of February, four league games as of now. Onana has played every game this season for the Red Devils as manager, Erik ten Hag seems desperate to let him find form through playing. That could be said to be working as Onana has made fewer errors and has been more consistent in the last six weeks or so.

However, Turkish international, Altay Bayindir, waits in the wings and despite not playing this season, could deputise. If he were to hit the ground running, Onana may be at risk of losing his number one status.

Djemba-Djemba also claims a problem for Onana is the lack of time you are given at a club like United and his style of goalkeeping. The Cameroonian worries for his compatriot that his habit of playing with his feet is not something Old Trafford fans are used to seeing.

“When you come to Manchester United, they don’t give you time. Only one or two goalkeepers for Manchester City have played like that. They have a coach like Pep Guardiola – he likes the keeper to evolve and play with their feet. At Manchester United, if you are a good goalkeeper with your hands, they will buy you. They don’t care if you don’t play with your feet.”

Nonetheless, the 42 year old believes that the goalkeeper will never change his style due to his personality and his success with Ajax and Inter Milan. It must be remembered that the keeper was voted 23rd in the Ballon D’or list just this year.

If he has something in his head, he will not change,” said Djemba-Djemba.

“You see goalkeepers sometimes make mistakes and the next day they cannot play because they are afraid. But Onana will not change his style of play. Maybe now some fans are starting to be used to his style of play. They need to have more success, more wins – but at the moment it is very difficult.”

The former United number 19 also argued another factor complicating issues for the former Ajax man is that the Old Trafford side do not have the same personalities and attitudes as in his day.

“When I was there with [Ryan] Giggsy, Roy Keane, [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy, [Fabien] Barthez, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Diego Forlan, [Quinton] Fortune, [Darren] Fletcher, you could not beat [United] easily,” he said. Never. Now it is a new generation. The mentality has changed, it is not the same. Onana has been criticised because it’s a big team. Manchester United is like that”.