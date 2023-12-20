Erik ten Hag wants to keep experienced pair at Old Trafford



Erik ten Hag wants to keep Raphael Varane and Casemiro at Manchester United, despite reports linking both players with moves away from Old Trafford in January.

Rob Dawson (ESPN) reveals the Dutch manager still considers the pair “important players” in his dressing room, and wants them to remain “at least until the end of the season.”

Both Varane and Casemiro have experienced something of a decline this season after being two of the most integral parts of United’s success last year.

Casemiro was a revelation in midfield following his blockbuster transfer from Real Madrid, forming an effective partnership with Christian Eriksen and helping United win their first trophy in six seasons with a Man of the Match performance in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

Similarly, Varane’s pairing with Lisandro Martinez provided a bedrock of stability for Ten Hag’s side which helped David De Gea win a Golden Glove award last season, despite the goalkeeper’s performances not necessarily meriting the award.

Much of United’s struggles this season can be traced to the drop in performance of both players.

Casemiro has been been left an isolated figure at the base of the midfield in Ten Hag’s new system, which places far too much of a burden on the defensive midfielder.

The Brazilian sustained an injury at the beginning of November which has since ruled him out, but the similar struggles of his deputy in the same role – Sofyan Amrabat – shows how the system is more at fault than the player.

Varane has also suffered with injuries and illness, with Ten Hag seemingly losing faith in his ability to rely on the Frenchman.

The selection of Jonny Evans ahead of Varane for the Manchester Derby was alleged to have not been well-received by the former Real Madrid man, and reports of a breakdown in relationship between the pair followed.

As such, the form (or lack thereof) of both players this season was thought to have left them expendable in the January transfer window, should a suitable offer arrive for their services.

With United having crashed out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, Dawson believes Ten Hag is “willing to reduce the size of his squad in January.”

The reporter contends that this willingness will not extend to Varane and Casemiro, however.

Varane has been reinstated into the starting eleven in recent weeks, delivering a Man of the Match performance on Sunday as United battled to a hard-fought draw at Anfield.

The French centre-back was magnificent at the heart of the defence, constantly repelling attack and acting as a key organiser.

The recent emergence of Kobbie Mainoo in midfield has also lifted hopes of a similar uplift in form for Casemiro, who recently moved one step closer to a return to first-team action.

The 18-year-old played in a double pivot in midfield with Amrabat on Sunday; a move which led to a much more defensively compact performance from United.

Casemiro appears ready-made to slot in next to Mainoo, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of the pair, in a midfield unit which feels far more balanced than the ones seen earlier in the season.

The 31-year-old and his 18-year-old teammate offer a compatible selection of attributes, with Casemiro strong where Mainoo is weak, and vice versa.

If United are to salvage any hopes of success this season, getting the two former Real Madrid stars back to their best will form an integral part of the equation for Ten Hag; one which he appears to recognise based on this confirmation they will both remain at Old Trafford past January.

