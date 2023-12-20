Fabrizio Romano names three strikers Man United are in touch with over January switch



Manchester United have been woeful in front of goal in the Premier League, and they are the lowest-scoring team among the top 14 sides in the division.

It was an issue that had also plagued the team in Erik ten Hag’s first season as manager, which prompted the club to go after Harry Kane in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur’s reluctance to strengthen a direct rival meant he headed to Bayern Munich instead and the Red Devils opted to sign promising Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund.

United’s woes in front of goal

The Dane showed his ability in the Champions League with five strikes, but he has yet to open his account in the English top flight in 13 games.

The Dutch manager was always aware that the 20-year-old would need time to settle down and hence did not want to put too much pressure on his raw shoulders.

United failed to back the manager and instead, Ten Hag was forced to rely on Anthony Martial and the Frenchman proceeded to let him down yet again.

Finally, the 20-time English league champions have realised the folly of their ways and are prepared to part ways with the former Monaco starlet next summer.

And as per Fabrizio Romano, Martial’s departure in January could potentially see the Red Devils try and acquire a striker in January with three names being monitored.

“It could be one signing, it could be two, but Man United are looking for opportunities,” the Italian wrote in his column.

“For instance, they are speaking to the agents of some strikers – they had conversations also with Anthony Martial to try to understand his future, because it looks likely he will leave as a free agent in the summer, or he could leave in January and in that case United are exploring options.

Romano on United’s plans

“I’m told they have spoken to the representatives of Donyell Malen and other strikers around Europe like Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy. So, many players are on the list for United up front.”

Malen’s name had sprung up in relation to a possible swap deal involving Jadon Sancho going the other way to former club Borussia Dortmund.

Timo Werner would be a disastrous signing with his form on the wane even in Germany while Guirassy’s form (second top scorer in Bundesliga) means he will certainly not come cheap.

It will be interesting to see whether the club can actually spend money on transfers or whether loan deals will once again be the form of transactions.