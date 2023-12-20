FC Copenhagen ready to cash in on young star Roony Bardghji in January with a massive queue forming for his signature

The potential good news for Manchester United fans is that Copenhagen seem prepared to sell their young jewel, Roony Bardghji, sooner rather than later.

The bad news is it seems that Premier League rivals, Chelsea, are in the driving seat for such a move.

90 Min reports that “FC Copenhagen are ready to sell Chelsea target Roony Bardghji, who has also been watched by Manchester United and Tottenham among others, during the January transfer window”.

The West London side are credited with a long standing keen interest in the player and 90 Min understands, the Danish side “are prepared to sanction an exit next month, and Chelsea are keen to beat the queue to Bardghji’s signature and will look to reach an agreement with Copenhagen immediately – but with the forward making the move to west London at the end of the season”.

The young Swede only turned 18 last month and announced himself on the world stage by scoring the winner versus Manchester United in a 4-3 Champions League classic.

However, the website does go on to contend that perhaps this deal will not be so simple for the Londoners to complete after all.

According to the site, “Chelsea face significant competition in the race to sign Bardghji. Fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur” have also had talks with intermediaries in regard to thrashing out a deal for the talented winger.

It has been relayed by The Peoples Person that another London based team, Tottenham, may have an advantage to gain as Bardghji recently changed his agency to the same one that represents the Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou and a plethora of their stars.

The outlet also states that if there were not already enough English teams in the mix, “Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Marseille, Monaco, Napoli and PSV Eindhoven have all shown an interest in Bardghji”.

The Swedish under-21 international has played 30 times this year and already scored 11 goals for the club in this campaign.

The player also only has a contract until the summer of 2025, so this may explain the Danish side’s openness to cashing in on the player, on the condition they can keep him for their Champions League adventure that will see them take on Manchester City in February.

What is clear is that the young Swede seems to have had a breakout year and will be the subject of many twists and turns in the meandering road of transfer stories. United fans will be most concerned with can their club fend off such tough competition for the starlet’s signature.