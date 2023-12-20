INEOS set to implement “ruthless” approach when it comes to contracts



Manchester United are set to implement a “more ruthless approach” when it comes to contract negotiations with players in a bid to cultivate a better culture in the dressing room and a more effective recruitment strategy.

There are multiple areas in which United have grown deficient during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson malaise. But none have been as malignant to the quality on the pitch at Old Trafford as players with large contracts and little quality.

The club has become a breeding ground for overrated players who overstay their welcome due to the safety of an overpaid long-term contract. The effect of this is felt most acutely in two ways.

Firstly, it makes the players difficult to sell. United have struggled immensely in the last decade to generate income through outbound transfers, instead relying on the club’s commercial strength.

This is partially due to the players’ values plummeting once they arrive at Old Trafford, but is also caused by the contracts United offer themselves.

These players are exceedingly unlikely to secure as lucrative a contract as the one they receive at United, and thus have little motivation to leave beyond the desire for more game-time.

This had produced a repeated scenario where the players’ contract begins to run down and United trigger a one-year extension in their deal as a response.

An attempt to “protect their value” when trying to continue to sell them; the same player they had already been unable to sell due to their disparity in wage and quality. What is the definition of madness again?

This inability to sell unwanted players then leads to the second pernicious effect of this ineffective approach to contracts.

Players who remain at United with money as their primary motivation are toxic for the dressing room, even if they appear professional and committed on the surface.

A footballer’s fundamental desire should be to play football. If a player is content to sit on the bench for United on £150,000 a week, instead of playing every minute of every game for West Ham on £100,000, this mentality pervasively contaminates the dressing room.

If a player has one year remaining on their deal but has assurances from their agent that United will simply extend it by twelve months, regardless of performance, it produces the same effect.

Is it any wonder factions of the United squad have made secret debriefs to the media about complaints over running under multiple different managers in the past decade? Why would a player be bothered to run when they’ll be paid the same amount to run to a reporter instead, and then rewarded with an extension as a result?

A “more ruthless approach” has been long overdue at Old Trafford. And this appears to have been recognised by the incoming INEOS sporting team.

Melissa Reddy (Sky Sports) reveals the shift in approach to contracts is being driven by the prospective new directors at United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake ownership bid close to being confirmed.

“Sky Sports News understands this will form part of the directive to strengthen football operations when INEOS’ 25 per cent stake in the club is ratified.

United want to be more “culture-focused” in their decision-making and have noted Arsenal as an example where cutting ties with players instead of trying to hold out for a fee can help reshape a squad and create an environment of excellence.”

Arsenal have developed into one of the best sides in Europe under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, filled with young players producing an exciting brand of attacking football.

But it was not always an easy path for the club; rather it was a painful process which required an invasive level of surgery at great personal cost.

The club has consistently backed their manager over any dispute concerning attitude in the dressing room. Expensive contracts for Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe were essentially swallowed by the club, in order to shift these troublesome players away from the Emirates.

While these decisions may not have made a great deal of commercial sense, the competitive effect was profound, and one “greatly admired” by INEOS executives.

Consequently, Reddy believes United will be “more willing to terminate contracts if it’s for the greater food” and reveals the club have held “discussions” over doing so in the case of Jadon Sancho.

“If an exit route does not materialise for the 23-year-old, United will consider severing ties instead of trying to recoup some of their £73m outlay,” Reddy writes.

Similarly, the club will “stop unnecessary contract extensions” if the move does not make footballing sense. “United’s option for an extra 12 months on deals will also not automatically be triggered moving forward unless necessary.”

This approach should produce a more motivated first-team where unwanted elements are more quickly and decisively removed from the dressing room; one which will be music to the ears of every United fan.

