Jean-Clair Todibo: Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks to sign Man United target



Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have made a major step in their efforts to beat Manchester United to the signing of OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

During the summer, Todibo was strongly linked to United but a move never came to fruition.

His arrival at Old Trafford was directly contingent on Harry Maguire departing the club and when the latter didn’t happen, a deal for Todibo also collapsed.

Romano recently relayed that the Red Devils are prioritising the recruitment of a top-class centre-back to bolster Ten Hag’s squad, despite the club insisting that the January transfer window will not be very busy.

Some of the central defenders United have been said to be in for include Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Marc Guehi and of course Todibo.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month noted that Tottenham were keen on rivalling United for Todibo’s services.

It’s understood that OGC-Nice will demand a sum of about £39million to part with their player during the winter transfer window.

It was subsequently relayed that United were ahead of Tottenham in the race to land Todibo, due to the 20-time English champions’ association with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe is closing in on a 25% partial investment into United that will essentially make him a minority owner.

The INEOS billionaire also owns Nice and after Premier League clubs recently voted not to ban clubs from completing related-party deals last month, it’s likely United have the advantage in getting Todibo.

Romano has given a major update on the situation and indicated that Tottenham have opened talks for the Frenchman.

“Understand Tottenham have now opened talks to sign Jean Clair Todibo in January.”

“He’s high on Tottenham list, not easy deal with OGC Nice — but talks now starting.”

“Spurs spoke also to player’s camp in the recent days. Todibo remains also on Man United list since June.”

This season, the 23-year-old has been a rock at the back for Nice. In the 14 appearances he has made in Ligue 1, Todibo has kept an impressive nine clean sheets.

