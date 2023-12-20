Manchester United expect to earn more than £80 million from January sales



Manchester United signings since Sir Alex Ferguson have been more hit-and-miss with billions spent on the squad without a measurable return on it.

However, as poor as their incomings have been, a big reason why they find themselves adrift of elite is their inability to manage lucrative sales.

While clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea regularly generate hundreds of millions from selling players on the fringes, United are stuck with high-earning underperformers till their contracts end.

It looks like the club is finally making a conscious effort to change it if a recent report is to be believed.

Football Insider reports that United expect to earn more than £80 million from player sales in January as a “mass exodus” is planned.

United executive Collette Roche recently revealed that they are not expecting a busy January in terms of arrivals so this could be the club’s way of preparing for a summer of busy activity.

The report states that the club hopes to earn by putting players like Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Casemiro for sale.

It is notable that Donny van de Beek is already on his way to Frankfurt, with United receiving a loan fee for him.

Varane and Casemiro will not be actively sold but United remain open to listening to offers for the duo.

The former Real Madrid pair combined earn more than half a million pounds per week which would be a huge cut off the bill if either, or both were to leave.

Sancho’s fate has looked sealed for months now as his impasse continues. His salary, also north of £200k/week, will also provide relief to a burgeoning wage bill.

Eriksen’s name is comparatively new, but the Ten Hag fancying a more intense, high-pressing style, it is understandable why the Dane might fall out of favour.

Still, considering the wages these players are on, it is difficult to see United getting anywhere close to £80 million by selling them.

Their best bet, as it is in Martial’s case, would be for their contracts to end or take low-valued offers for them just to get their salary off the wage bill.

