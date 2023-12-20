Marcus Edwards identified as potential Jadon Sancho replacement



Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this season and manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to change that and is eyeing reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Finances have taken a hit after the team crashed out of Europe while the club’s poor contract negotiations have meant moving players on has proved rather difficult.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry is set to change all that with a more ruthless approach to be taken which includes the possibility of terminating contracts of certain players if need be.

United’s transfer plans

Anthony Martial will depart soon with the club taking the call on not offering an extension with a few clubs eyeing a January swoop.

If the club fail to find a suitable opportunity for Jadon Sancho’s sale, they may even go down the route of termination. So far, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have all given up due to the costs involved in a potential deal.

RB Leipzig have been linked with a surprise move but even they are finding it difficult to pay the winger’s enormous wages. In case, the Red Devils manage to move on the exiled star. a replacement will be sought.

Donyell Malen’s name had come up during swap deal talks with Dortmund, while fellow Bundesliga stars Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy have all also been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Football Transfers have gone down a very different route, taking the name of Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards.

The London-born winger started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but has shone since his move to Portugal, firstly starring for Vitória Guimarães and now for Sporting.

He was on fire last campaign, scoring an impressive 12 goals and making 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions. This season he already has four goals and five assists from 14 starts in all competitions.

Sancho replacement identified

Spurs are keen on re-signing their former starlet but will face competition from Ten Hag’s side who need a right winger considering Sancho’s possible exit and Antony’s poor form.

“We are told that if Jadon Sancho leaves, Marcus Edwards may be identified as his replacement,” Jacque Talbot wrote in his piece.

Edwards’ form has raised the prospect of a call-up to the England national team by Gareth Southgate and quite a few Premier League clubs are starting to sit up and take notice.

United will need to hurry if they are to get a deal over the line in January. The versatile forward is currently valued at €30 million as per Transfermarkt but Sporting will demand a lot more for their in-form star.