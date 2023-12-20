Raphael Varane hoping Man United will trigger one-year extension



A severely weakened Manchester United defied the odds, holding Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield last weekend in the Premier League.

Fans were fearing the worst heading into the encounter after seeing their favourite club concede the second-most goals in the Champions League group stages en route to an embarrassing exit from Europe.

Injuries have ravaged the back four with manager Erik ten Hag not trusting injury-prone Raphael Varane for almost two months while preferring Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in his stead.

Varane remains United’s best defender

The defensive masterclass against the Merseysiders showed that the Frenchman remains United’s best defender and the club cannot afford to sell him in January.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a shock return to Real Madrid along with the usual reports of Saudi Arabian clubs also being interested.

Ten Hag still has plans of keeping the former France international at Old Trafford at least till the end of the season but that might eventually see Varane leave on a free.

His contract ends in 2024 and not in 2025 as previously publicised. This means he is free to negotiate with foreign clubs once the transfer window opens.

United do have an option to trigger a one-year extension. As per The Manchester Evening News, the three-time Champions League winner is hopeful of earning that new deal.

Varane needs to remain injury-free

“Raphael Varane is hopeful Manchester United will trigger the one-year extension in his contract, having communicated the incorrect expiry date at the time of his signing.”

The player had at one time revealed that he was open to retiring at Old Trafford but recently, he had felt that the manager was forcing him out.

This recent turnaround in form will be difficult to ignore and hopefully, the centre-back remains fit as that has been his major problem since arriving two years ago.

The manager was forced to look elsewhere because Varane has missed as many as 38 games through injury.