Several elite European clubs show interest in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Reports have emerged claiming that several European clubs have taken an interest in Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, thereby fueling the belief that the 26 year old could wind up leaving Old Trafford despite signing a new contract earlier this year.

While Rashford proved to be Man United’s star player last season with 30 goals, winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2022/23, this season has proven to be an entirely different story.

The winger currently appears to be a shadow of his former self with just two goals in 21 matches in all competitions.

Despite being United manager Erik ten Hag’s first choice at left wing throughout last season as well as the start of the current campaign, Rashford’s position in the starting lineup appears to be less certain as of late, with the 19 year old Alejandro Garnacho stepping up to fill his shoes.

While Rashford was confirmed to have missed United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich last week due to illness, he has been consistently benched even when fit.

In fact, Rashford’s last Premier League start came against Newcastle United on December 2, albeit as a right winger while Garnacho played on the left.

Since then, he has made three sporadic appearances off the bench in the Premier League, including just a six-minute cameo against Chelsea and a 19-minute appearance against Liverpool on Sunday. (Transfermarkt)

Last week, The Peoples Person reported that sources have claimed that Rashford has been the driving force behind United’s recently-rumoured locker room unrest.

Football Insider elaborated on the reason behind Rashford’s alleged dissatisfaction, reporting, “Sources told Football Insider that Rashford does not like the style of play implemented by the Dutchman (Ten Hag) and is not a fan of his training methods.”

Now, it appears that the United star could have a potential way out of the club should reports of his alleged dissatisfaction under Ten Hag prove to be valid.

Spanish transfer news outlet fichajes.net named FC Barcelona, ​​PSG and Juventus as potential destinations for Rashford, albeit during the summer transfer window following the conclusion of the current season.

Even if Rashford does decide to bring his tenure at United to a close, he will no doubt want to fight for his place in Ten Hag’s starting lineup so as to prove to potential suitors that he still has what it takes to rediscover the phenomenal form he showed last season.