Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to recommend job cuts at Man United after determining club is overstaffed



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to recommend that Manchester United implement widespread job cuts and efficiency savings as soon as his partial investment into the club becomes official.

Ratcliffe is closing in on completing a deal that will essentially make him a United minority owner.

The expectation is that his arrangement with the Glazers will see the INEOS billionaire granted full control of United’s sporting operations.

It’s believed that Ratcliffe is keen on overhauling how the Red Devils function, in an effort to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

The British businessman will likely be joined by close confidant Sir Dave Brailsford at United. After Richard Arnold stepped down as CEO, ex-Juventus and Paris Saint-German chief Jean-Claude Blanc is thought to be the leading candidate to replace him.

Other individuals such as Dan Ashworth, Dougie Freedman and Paul Mitchell are understood to be in contention to become United’s sporting director.

The Daily Mail reports that part of Ratcliffe’s radical changes could constitute recommending job cuts after he determined that the club is currently overstaffed.

“Mail Sport has learned that after reviewing due diligence conducted by INEOS prior to formalising their £1.25billion investment offer Ratcliffe has concluded that United are overstaffed in several areas and that some departments would benefit from restructuring.”

As per the newspaper, the 20-time English champions have the highest number of employees in the Premier League.

United have 1100 people on their payroll. In comparison, Liverpool have 900, Tottenham 750, Manchester City 720 and Arsenal 700.

“United have increased their staffing levels significantly in recent years, with the headcount rising from around 800 in to 1112 this year. ”

“Much of the increase is understood to have been down to major investment in the commercial and digital areas of the business, with some at Old Trafford privately conceding they are overstaffed in certain areas.”

INEOS are known for having a lean sporting operation that is sustained by a relatively small number of staff. Ratcliffe is advocating for a similar way of thinking at United.

The 71-year-old believes that such an approach encourages increased accountability levels and “more clarity of purpose.”

