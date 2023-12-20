Sporting CP reveal price for Manchester United centre-back target Gonçalo Inácio – report

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly revealed the sum they would be willing to accept for centre-back and Manchester United target Gonçalo Inácio.

Back in March, The Peoples Person revealed that Man United had been linked with Inácio, potentially viewing him as a replacement for Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof, at a time when both players were not a part of the team’s starting lineup.

Since then, United have been linked with an array of centre-back options, including Jean-Clair Todibo, who the club may look to lure away from OGC Nice in the January transfer window.

Although Maguire has restored Erik ten Hag’s faith in him, his recent groin injury leaves United short-handed in the defensive department, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both still sidelined through injuries of their own.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that United as well as Real Madrid could be in the running to sign Inacio.

The newspaper claimed that Sporting are willing to allow Inácio to depart if his release clause of £51.6 million is met.

They would reportedly be willing to accept the payment in instalments, with an initial bid of £38.8 million.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Sporting this season, who are top of Liga Portugal.

Inácio has played 13 of Sporting’s 14 league games, winning 56% of his ground duels, completing 70% of his dribbles, and achieving an 88% passing accuracy per game. (Sofascore)

In the Europa League, Inácio’s attacking threat has also shone through, with 100% successful dribbles and two goals in just five appearances.

Although United could manage to sign Inácio should they fit the bill for his release clause, they may need to act fast given that Real Madrid and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the Sporting defender.

Erik ten Hag thus has a difficult decision to make, especially as he continues to navigate United’s continued injury crisis.