Anthony Martial’s underwhelming numbers will cost him his future at Manchester United

Anthony Martial’s future at Manchester United looks to be nearing its end after a poor start to his latest campaign at the club.

A lackadaisical attitude coupled with just one goal in 13 games in a struggling United side this season appears to be the final straw for Erik ten Hag.

Martial is expected to leave the club at the end of his contract which expires next summer but could be moved on sooner, with the January transfer window opening in the coming weeks.

It all started so well for Martial, who scored a memorable debut goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford after his £45million move from Monaco in 2015.

However, the fact that goal remains the highlight of his time at Old Trafford tells the story of his underwhelming United career.

The numbers simply don’t stack up for a player who no doubt possesses the ability to succeed at the top level but whose attitude and commitment sadly don’t match.

As reported by Give Me Sport, Martial’s 63 goals in 209 games equate to one in just under three and a half appearances, falling well below the expected level for a Manchester United striker.

Martial has hit double figures just three times since his arrival with his best return by far coming in the 2019/20 season where he found the net 17 times.

Since then, however, Martial has scored just 12 times in 64 games across three and half seasons with his form regressing in what should have been his prime years.

At 28, there is still time for Martial to end his career in a positive light but given the above it will surely now have to be away from Manchester.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United are highly likely to move the Frenchman on and are open to January offers in a bid to recoup some funds to re-invest in the playing squad.

“Manchester United still don’t know how much they want to spend on that position. And also it’s going to be important to see what happens with a player like Anthony Martial, who is still out of contract at the moment in June 2024. I don’t think they will trigger the clause to extend this contract,” he said.

Journalist Dean Jones has also suggested it’s a “miracle” that Martial has made it this far at United and believes his performances “will not be tolerated” any further by Ten Hag.

With a parting of the ways moving ever closer and his form arguably getting worse, it’s set to be a sad end to a partnership that promised so much after his first cameo in a red shirt.