Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid plotting Mason Greenwood swoop amid Man United’s “hesitation”



La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are two of the biggest clubs keen on signing Manchester United star Mason Greenwood when his loan spell at Getafe expires at the end of the season.

Since he moved to Getafe on the last day of the summer transfer window Greenwood has been slowly getting accustomed to life in Spain and he seems to be getting back to his best.

During his side’s recent clash against Atletico Madrid that ended in a 3-3 draw, the Englishman was dangerous all match and produced a sensational performance.

Antoine Griezmann later told the media that Greenwood was “unstoppable” and caused the backline all sorts of problems.

So far for Getafe, the United loanee has notched five goals and four assists across all competitions.

According to TEAMtalk, Greenwood’s displays have attracted the attention of some of the league’s top clubs including Diego Simeone’s side and Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

There is also thought to be interest from other big clubs in Europe.

“United may have to cash in as keeping Greenwood risks destabilising the fan base and could alienate the women’s team.”

“The Premier League side are not completely sold on the idea of getting rid of the winger. Some at the club are understood to believe there is a pathway for the 22-year-old to return to the fold at Old Trafford.”

“Interested sides, meanwhile, think that there will be no way for Greenwood to return to England on a professional basis and will look to take advantage of that in the summer.”

TEAMtalk notes that interested parties are keen on pouncing on United’s “hesitation” regarding Greenwood’s future.

Getafe are eager to make his stay at Estadio Coliseum but their efforts may be hampered by the “financial muscle” of others such as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid who are more capable of paying Greenwood’s £100,000 per-week wages that he was on at United.

It’s understood that as all this goes on, the forward is enjoying life in Spain.

