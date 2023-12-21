Christian Eriksen in contention for West Ham game, Mason Mount yet to rejoin training



The lack of balance in midfield has been a major problem for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman’s tactics and injury forcing him to change the pack constantly.

Last season’s favoured pairing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen struggled to adjust to the Dutchman’s new demands which put a lot of emphasis on winning the ball back higher up the pitch.

Both seem to have lost a yard of pace and struggled, especially in big away matches. But their replacements have not fared any better.

Eriksen, Casemiro inching closer to return

Ten Hag was forced to go back to last season’s model as his side grabbed an unlikely point from Anfield and if he sticks to the same principles, the Dane and Brazilian can still work their magic.

The Manchester Evening News pointed out that the Dane is in line to make his comeback for the clash against West Ham on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid superstar is also back training on grass and after missing ten games, he is inching closer to a return.

“Christian Eriksen is in line for a return to the Manchester United squad for the first time in six weeks against West Ham on Saturday.

“United should have a fuller midfield department in the coming weeks as Casemiro has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring problem.”

But there is bad news for Mason Mount with the former Chelsea star yet to resume outdoor training, which means there is very little chance we will see him this year.

Mount still out

He had initially suffered a hamstring injury at the start of his United career and now a calf strain has him sidelined. Not the kind of start the new No 7 would have wanted.

Following the Liverpool game, Under-23 player-coach Tom Huddlestone had to be drafted into training, such was the lack of midfield numbers. But the injury cloud is slowly but surely clearing up.

United will be without Diogo Dalot, who saw a dubious red against Jurgen Klopp’s team but Bruno Fernandes is back from a one-match ban.

Ten Hag will clarify the injury situation with regards to Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial in the pre-match press conference with both out with unspecified issues.