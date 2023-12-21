Dimitar Berbatov urges Marcus Rashford to follow Scott McTominay’s example at Man United



Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Marcus Rashford to follow the example set by his teammate Scott McTominay.

McTominay has been in good form in front of goal and is United’s top scorer with six goals in all competitions.

In Bruno Fernandes’ absence against Liverpool due to suspension, the Scotland international was handed the armband by Erik ten Hag.

He captained his side to a goalless draw at Anfield and ensured a valuable point was earned.

Rashford on the other hand has so far been a far cry from his sensational best last term. The Englishman has only registered 2 goals in 21 games, one of which was a penalty against Everton at Goodison Park.

In recent games, Rashford seems to have lost his place in the starting XI to Alejandro Garnacho who is currently offering slightly more.

Berbatov who won the Premier League twice with United compared the two players’ respective situations and gave his verdict.

The Bulgarian said, “Marcus Rashford was sick in the week, along with Antony Martial, so dropping the England forward was justified. But even if he wasn’t sick, it’s still the manager’s decision because Rashford has been out of form. When he came on, he didn’t do anything spectacular.”

“Giving the captaincy to a younger player who is out of form can help them but in this case it was given to the in-form Scott McTominay and he was fantastic.”

“There are a lot of similarities between Scott’s situation and Marcus Rashford right now. He was struggling and no one knew if he was staying at United in the summer. Then all of a sudden he scored a few important goals, including his match-winning brace against Brentford, and he kept pushing to start.”

“He’s now captained the team so maybe Rashford can see how McTominay has turned around his situation and take something from it. Scott knows exactly what he needs to do. Fight for the team, sacrifice himself for the team. He’s the type of player every team needs. ”

Berbatov added, “Without players like him, teams can’t go on to do big things, trust me.”

The 42-year-old pointed out that giving McTominay the armband will serve to elevate McTominay’s mentality and build him to become a much better player.

