Fabrizio Romano: Man United have “100% trust” in Rasmus Hojlund despite Premier League goalscoring woes



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are still confident about Rasmus Hojlund’s ability and that they signed the right player, despite his troubles in front of goal in the Premier League.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination from the competition, Hojlund is yet to break his duck in England’s top flight.

The Dane had a golden chance to open his account during United’s goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield but unfortunately, he couldn’t make his opportunity stick.

Scott McTominay put him through on goal but Alisson rushed out of his goal, made himself big and kept the United star’s effort from going into the back of the net.

Club legend Paul Scholes later advised Hojlund that he needs to focus on his finishing to finally put his woes in England behind him.

There have been suggestions that United are aware of the burden currently on the young striker and to help him, are looking at the possibility of signing a more experienced talisman to spread the goals around.

The Red Devils have been linked to Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy who has been on fire in the Bundesliga.

Erik ten Hag’s side have also been mentioned to be an interested party in Galatsaray’s Mauro Icardi.

Despite all this, Romano insists that United still trust Hojlund and retain the utmost faith in him.

The Italian journalist told GIVEMESPORT, “Man Utd trust Hojlund 100%. They can see the potential.”

“They always mention the goals in the Champions League, which is a significant number because five goals in a Champions League group is a considerable number, especially in a difficult campaign for Manchester United.”

“But in general, they can see the potential. They can see how hard the boy is working. He’s super professional. He’s very talented, and he has great potential.”

“So they knew that probably, in the Premier League, it would take some time to adapt and to be ready for that kind of level. But the boy is very good, and the potential is there.”

“Man Utd have no doubts about that. He’s still working very hard. From what I’m told, he’s very serious, so I’m sure he will succeed.”

As United prepare to clash against West Ham on Saturday, the stage is set for Hojlund to get his first Premier League goal and hopefully, start going.

