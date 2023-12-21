Man United keen on signing Lille’s Leny Yoro as on one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first recruits



Manchester United are among several elite European clubs closely tracking sensational French defender Leny Yoro.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Lille Pair Yoro and Tiogo Santos were on the club’s radar.

While news on the Santos front has somewhat gone quiet, there is still a lot of chatter suggesting the Red Devils remain interested in Yoro.

According to TEAMtalk, the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool are all admirers of the 18-year-old.

He is currently enjoying a stunning breakthrough campaign and is already one of his side’s key players at such a young age.

In 16 games in the current Ligue 1 campaign, Yoro has helped Lille keep an impressive nine clean sheets. He has scored two goals in the process.

It’s thought that Lille are eager to keep their player at least until the summer but that is looking increasingly unlikely as more teams come forward to express their interest.

Real Madrid like him but are currently focusing on adding an established defender who can make an immediate impact to their ranks.

This is after confirmation that David Alaba suffered a devastating ACL injury. Los Blancos have been left extremely short in the defensive department.

Real Madrid’s hesitation to sign Yoro could give other rivals such as United the chance to pounce by tabling their bids in January.

TEAMtalk reveals, “Manchester United are set for a busy window in the coming weeks as they look to build a new future under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s prospective minority ownership and help Erik ten Hag with his bid to secure a top-four spot at the end of the campaign.”

“TEAMtalk can confirm that Yoro is one player the Man Utd would be keen to bring in as one of the first signings under the new part owner.”

Like the Red Devils, Chelsea and Liverpool also want reinforcements to their respective backlines.

It’s believed that Lille are set to demand nothing less than £45million before parting ways with Yoro’s services.

“This is only the fee to begin negotiations and the French club will be demanding sell-on clauses and add-ons to be included with any deal.”

The “biggest obstacle” to clubs like United landing Yoro is thought to be Paris Saint-Germain who have already contacted the centre-back’s agent to explore the possibility of a transfer.

The prospect of moving to the French capital is understood to be attractive to Yoro.

