Man United sources indicate Sofyan Amrabat is not suited to the Premier League



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s tactics of trying to win the ball back higher up the pitch has constantly led to a midfield imbalance with far too much load being put on the defensive midfielder.

Casemiro, who was arguably the signing of the season last term, struggled in the current system as United conceded frequently through cut backs and counters.

United brought in Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day in a loan deal with the manager having worked with him before, and thought the Moroccan could come in and help the team.

Amrabat’s struggles

United ended up paying £8.5 million as loan fee to sign the defensive midfielder, with the option to make it permanent for £21.5 million.

The Brazilian’s subsequent injury meant Amrabat got the chance to play in his favoured position. But so far, the Moroccan is yet to prove why he deserves a long-term stay at Old Trafford.

Even though United put up a dogged display against Liverpool, the Fiorentina midfielder was criticised for being unable to adjust to the pace of the game.

“Manchester United are unlikely to keep Sofyan Amrabat at the end of the season, SunSport has learned. Erik Ten Hag is “already planning” for the player to return to Italy in the summer.

“Sources at Old Trafford say there is widespread concern that Amrabat isn’t suited to the Premier League.”

Ten Hag is bullish about his team’s chances next season even without his summer signing with his confidence stemming from the emergence of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo is the future

His mature displays have impressed one and all with sources at the club claiming the 18-year-old is the future and he could become a starter next year.

“Kobbie is the future,” the source said. “Ten Hag regards the kid as one of the most talented youngsters he’s ever worked with. He’s that good.

“He could well be a starter come the beginning of the new season and everyone at the club is excited about the massive potential the player has.”

With Casemiro soon to return, United fans will be hoping to see Mainoo in action alongside the former Real Madrid superstar and there is genuine belief that the duo can turn things around.