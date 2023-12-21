Manchester United faces competition from AC Milan to sign Serhou Guirassy

The race to sign VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy is reportedly heating up, with Manchester United now facing competition from AC Milan to acquire the striker.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person reported that Guirassy is one of three strikers whom Man United may consider signing in the January transfer window, with the others being Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

The club has reportedly also made contact with Guirassy’s representatives.

United’s prospect of signing the Guinean striker appeared to be boosted after he decided to decline a new contract offer from Stuttgart.

Serhou Guirassy (27) has rejected a new offer of his Club. VfB Stuttgart tried to buy his Release clause (€17,5 Mio) from him. Guirassy is ready for the next step. Interested Clubs: Manchester United, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund @ManUtd @NUFC @BVB — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 13, 2023

Across 16 matches in all competitions, Guirassy has scored a whopping 19 goals while bagging two assists. (Transfermarkt)

With 17 league goals alone, the Stuttgart star is second in the Bundesliga top scorers charts behind Harry Kane.

Understandably, this fine form has put the Guinean striker on the radar of several major clubs.

West Ham United are reportedly weighing up a deal, with sporting director Tim Steidten considering him as he looks to bolster the squad’s attacking depth.

Today Italian outlet Calcio Mercato claimed that AC Milan have recently stepped up their own attempts to land the player in January.

Milan have reportedly initiated talks with Guirassy’s entourage in search of a verbal agreement on the player’s salary.

An agreement would all but guarantee his transfer, given that Stuttgart’s star striker is available in January with a release clause of just €17.5 million.

Even though United are reportedly maintaining their faith in Rasmus Hojlund despite his difficult start to life in the Premier League, Guirassy would no doubt boost the club’s limited strikeforce.

Still, with the likes of Milan already getting the ball rolling, United would have to act fast to have any chance of luring Guirassy to Old Trafford in January.