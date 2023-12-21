Manchester United fans have every right to worry about European Court of Justice ruling

The European Court of Justice has decreed today that banning clubs from joining a European Super League is unlawful.

Consequently, it opened the door for British clubs to join a breakaway league format.

The BBC reported that the court has claimed that “Uefa and Fifa are ‘abusing a dominant position'” by prohibiting clubs from creating a new league.

Manchester United’s response was rapid and they were the first Premier League club to comment on what is surely a significant moment. The Peoples Person relayed the club’s message this morning.

The Mancunian organization stated, “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game”.

However, many Manchester United fans will be nervous. That anxiety will stem from the fact the Glazers are still in control of the club. Even if the takeover goes through, they are still hanging around.

Many fans felt they would eventually see the end of the American owners when they announced the club would go up for sale in 2022. However, while INEOS will seemingly gain power shortly, it is only for 25% of the club.

One of the main reasons cited for the Glazers’ decision to sell was due to the destruction of their European Super League idea. The American family were key architects in the plan and hoped by signing United up to the project, there would be guaranteed income regardless of success.

When the plan seemed dead, the owners realised that their years of saddling the club with debt had finally emptied their Mancunian piggy bank.

Upon the announcement of the proposed Super League, many fans across the country were outraged and massive protests ensued, none more spectacular than when United fans took to the Old Trafford pitch to ensure the scheduled match against Liverpool could not take place. Sadly, we know that the owners don’t tend to care much for fan opinion.

However, as clubs now theoretically have the green light to join a league of this ilk, supporters of the Red Devils will have a familiar sinking feeling, in spite of what the club says publicly.

The Glazers also said that owners will regularly communicate with the fans after the Super League debacle but we all know how that promise turned out.

Therefore, it is difficult to take a club statement at face value, especially when the current owners kept themselves cosy in the short term by handing over all the decision-making and scrutiny to Ratcliffe for 25%, while still taking in the money.

It is very plausible that the Glazers will refuse to ever leave if they can ensure their income source doesn’t dry up.

Many hope INEOS will sooner rather than later, buy out the rest of the club in a staged process over the next two or three years. The European Super League could soon put paid to that despite the club’s statements.

What United fan could honestly say that they trust the Glazers to do what is right for United and right for English football?

Don’t all raise your hands too quickly now.