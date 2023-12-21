Manchester United have fixture changes confirmed for February 2024

The Premier League have released changes to the domestic schedule in February with fixtures chosen for television coverage.

Manchester United will now play three of their four league games on a Sunday, rather than the provisional Saturday 3 pm kick-off.

United open the month by welcoming former manager David Moyes to Old Trafford with West Ham’s visit on Sunday 4th February (2 pm kick-off) being shown live on Sky Sports.

The latest round of fixtures selected to be shown live on Sky Sports are here! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/l2VTDTK1Sk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2023

High-flying Aston Villa will be next up for Erik ten Hag’s men who travel to Villa Park on Sunday 11th February for a 16:30 kick-off, again live on Sky Sports. That clash could have huge ramifications for the race to finish in Champions League spots.

Sky are also showing United’s third fixture in February as Premier League new boys Luton Town play host in what will be one of the fixtures of the season for The Hatters on the 18th.

United round off the month by entertaining Fulham at Old Trafford on February 24th for a traditional kick-off time of Saturday at 3 pm.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a repeat of the two wins already achieved against Fulham and Luton, respectively, this season.

United won both reverse fixtures by a goal to nil with Bruno Fernandes’s late strike securing the points at Craven Cottage and Victor Lindelof’s goal ensuring Luton left Old Trafford with nothing.

With the first fixtures against West Ham and Villa coming up in the next week, Erik ten Hag will get a good look at the pair for the first time this season before the New Year.

United will be hoping to enter February in better form than they are currently showing with injuries and inconsistency plaguing Ten Hag’s second term in charge.

The boss will be desperate to have a more settled squad to choose from in the coming months and get back to the form shown in large parts of last season.

With it looking likely only four teams will qualify for next season’s Champions League, United will need to have a strong second half of the campaign to ensure they salvage a positive outcome from a difficult term so far.