Manchester United ready to replace Antony with Takefusa Kubo

Manchester United appear to have finally run out of patience with Brazilian winger Antony.

According to The Sun footballtransfers.com, the Mancunian side are ready to sell the desperately out-of-form winger and already have a replacement lined up.

Antony has always had the weight of his €95 million price tag on his shoulders and has not kicked on as expected. In fact, the 23-year-old has failed to provide a single goal or assist so far this season.

Many fans and pundits have also become exasperated by the player with pundit and former striker, Alan Shearer, claiming the player “would do his nut in” if he had to play alongside him. United legend Jaap Stam has also asserted that the player is simply not good enough for the level.

Their argument stands to reason when you see that the Brazilian has only scored “eight goals and three assists in 62 games across all competitions”. Nonetheless, the winger has up to this point, maintained the support of his manager, Erik ten Hag and in spite of ongoing legal problems in his home country, continues to find himself in the starting line-up more often than not.

In fact, the former Ajax manager has frequently publicly backed the player and claimed he has a key role over the winter period.

Nonetheless, United finally seem ready to call and end to such patience and bring in Real Sociedad’s Japanese sensation, Takefusa Kubo. The Sun claim that the club have already scouted the player numerous times this season and harbour significant interest in him.

The Peoples Person relayed back in October that the Japanese international was seen as a serious option to help fix United’s broken wing play.

The player, who spent four years in Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth system, “has been a revelation for the La Liga outfit, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 67 games”.

The Sun goes further and even claims that “in order to get a deal over the line, [United] could offer Antony on loan as part of the agreement to sign Kubo”.

The Japanese international does seemingly have a rumoured “release clause worth around €60m in his contract, although Real Madrid are also believed to have a buy-back clause for half that amount”.

This could prove to be a major obstacle should Madrid fancy bringing him back to the club. Moreover, United themselves have stated they won’t be doing much business over the January period, so any deal for Kubo or to free themselves of a problem like Antony, will most likely have to wait until the summer.

What is clear is, Kubo seems an obvious upgrade on the much-maligned Brazilian and it will give United fans a glimmer of hope that Ten Hag may finally be seeing what most of the footballing world can see, that the club need a massive upgrade on the former Ajax player.