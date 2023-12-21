Manchester United respond to judgement on European Super League



Manchester United have issued a statement to clarify their position on the European Super League.

The European Court of Justice has ruled in favour of the Super League, citing “anti-competition laws” as to why UEFA cannot intervene in the process.

United have said the following in response to the ruling (via club website):

Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game.

It can be expected that more clubs, especially in the Premier League will give such statements.

That is because when the initial Super League plan was endorsed by English clubs, there was a huge public outcry which forced these clubs to backtrack.

Since then, they have withdrawn from it, also making serious promises to never engage in such an attempt again.

Therefore, when the plan itself became legal, theories started flying that the clubs which left at the time would jump back in.

However, that was always going to be unlikely as any club moving to support this venture would commit a huge own goal in terms of public reaction.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking control of sporting matters in the near future further complicates United’s position in such a serious matter.

Till the change of regime is finalised, no discussion of this magnitude will be taken.

However, this statement comes as a pleasant surprise to fans of a club that has gotten all too used to ignoring the fan sentiment to chase the last bit of dollars that can be extracted from this club.

No other clubs in the Premier League have come out with a statement at the time of writing.

