Manchester United target Lucas Bergvall could leave Djurgårdens IF in January

Manchester United’s recruitment policy has come under scrutiny in the last decade, with many high profile names coming and going at Old Trafford without living up to their billing.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% takeover of the club is expected to give him control of the sporting structure and act as the catalyst for change in the way United operate.

United are hoping to reset the culture around the club by onboarding players on lesser contracts with the desire to succeed at Old Trafford.

As reported by Sport Witness, one of the names on the list of potential new signing is hot Swedish prospect Lucas Bergvall.

Bergvall currently plays for Djurgårdens IF in his native land and is widely considered as one of the best young players in the country.

The 17-year-old is being monitored by major European clubs and Djurgårdens’ director Bo Andersson admitted that the midfielder may leave the club in January.

“It’s clear that it can happen considering which clubs you see it is about but also what sums can be relevant,” he said on a potential winter move.

Andersson didn’t mention United directly as one of the clubs in the race but having already sent scouts to monitor the player, their interest isn’t a secret.

“I do not want to say too much right now out of respect for the clubs involved. No, I do not deny it, but at the moment it is best to wait and see considering how quickly everything is developing right now,” he added.

Erik ten Hag will hope to add to his ranks in January but with the new ownership model still yet to be finalised it’s unclear on what, if any, funds will be available.

Given the noise around Bergvall, it’s also clear United will have to fend off stiff competition for his signature should they decide to make a move in the coming weeks.

After a creditable draw at Anfield on Sunday, United’s festive fixture list continues with the tricky trip to West Ham on Saturday.