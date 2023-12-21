Paul Pogba anti-doping tribunal to be delayed on request of player’s legal team

Paul Pogba’s anti-doping tribunal hearing has been delayed to allow the player’s legal team more time to prepare the defence of their client.

The French international has endured a torrid time back in Italy.

Many thought that the World Cup winner’s second spell at Manchester United was a catastrophe but it seems like a roaring success in comparison to his return to Juventus.

The midfielder has been blighted by successive long term injuries and he tested positive for testosterone after Juventus’ first Serie A match of the season against Udinese on August 20.

The 30 year old has actually only played 12 times for the Serie A side since he rejoined them on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

According to The Daily Mail, the Frenchman wants to prepare a full defence and denies using the banned substance.

Pogba and his legal team fear for his footballing career as it has been revealed that “Italian prosecutors want to secure a four-year ban for the World Cup winner”. This would, in essence, call an end to his playing days. No club would sensibly take the risk on a player four years out of the game, with such a devastating injury record and on the wrong side of thirty.

The Juventus midfielder’s legal team’s request to delay proceedings has been accepted “and the hearing has been postponed until further notice while a new date is established”.

The 18th of January was the original deadline but any future tribunal will most likely take place significantly deeper into 2024 and certainly not before the 15th of February.

The doping test focusses on Pogba being found to have testosterone-boosting DHEA in his system, with the player already being provisionally suspended by Juventus as a result. However, the former Man United Youth Cup winner claims that while he was positive, “the substance was mistakenly in his system”.

The mercurial talent has also had to contend with family issues off the pitch. The Peoples Person relayed back in August 2022 that Pogba’s brother threatened to reveal information about his sibling and fellow French star, Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias claimed, “I believe that my brother’s fans, the French team and Juventus, my brother’s teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things, to decide if he really deserves the admiration and love of the public.”

All in all, even if the former United midfielder is found innocent, he will most likely have barely kicked a ball for two years since his exit from Manchester United. Even a favourable outcome of the tribunal will be a long road back for the former number six at Old Trafford.