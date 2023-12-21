Ravel Morrison throws weight behind a shock Mason Greenwood return to Manchester United

Former Manchester United Youth Cup winner, Ravel Morrison, has expressed his support for the controversial Mason Greenwood.

Morrison, like the Bradford born player, was once the star of the United academy.

The midfielder was tipped for greatness and despite being in the same star-studded youth group as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Michael Keane, many at the time felt Morrison was the most talented of the lot. In fact, he was, according to Sir Alex Ferguson, “the best kid he’d ever seen on the ball”. However, now at 30 years old, the player never got close to living up to his potential.

The Englishman had a series of off-field problems and Ferguson felt he had to sell the player. In the legendary manager’s book, Leading, he states, “Sadly, there are examples of players who have similar backgrounds to [Ryan] Giggs or Cristiano Ronaldo, who, despite enormous talent, just aren’t emotionally or mentally strong enough to overcome the hurts of their childhood and their inner demons”.

The now Jamaican international would only make three team appearances for the Red Devils and never get close to consistently playing in the top levels of world football.

Now, Morrison has thrown his support behind another academy figure who has had their more than fair share of issues off the pitch.

Commenting after Mason Greenwood’s fine display on loan for Getafe against Atletico Madrid, the D.C United player posted on X, (formerly twitter), “what a player! United need to bring him back”.

what a player 🤩 United need to bring him back !! — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) December 20, 2023

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann was equally impressed by exclaiming his team “couldn’t live with” the talented 22 year old.

The young Englishman has adapted to La Liga very well and has scored three goals and has made four assists in 14 games. The loanee has quickly become a fixture of the high-flying Getafe, who find themselves eighth in the table, fighting for European football next term. (All statistics from Sofascore)

On a purely footballing level, Morrison’s call for Greenwood is logical, as United have struggled for goals and the player is making more impact than any of the Red Devils’ forward line.

However, life is much more complicated than that. Despite having charges dropped, Greenwood’s return would undoubtedly cause the same level of disapproval that caused United to abandon plans for his reintegration into the side and send him on loan to Spain on deadline day.

A sale remains the most likely outcome.

An elite bunch of clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have all been credited with an interest and watching the player’s progress in Spain with keenness.

