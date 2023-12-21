Roy Keane stands by his post match comments regarding Virgil van Dijk after Manchester United’s draw with Liverpool

The aftermath of Manchester United’s goalless draw with Liverpool at Anfield last weekend is still rumbling on with Roy Keane responding to Virgil van Dijk’s recent comments.

Former United captain, Keane, took issue with Van Dijk’s post-match comments which claimed Liverpool were the only team looking to win the game and Erik ten Hag’s men were ‘buzzing’ to take the draw.

Keane accused the Liverpool captain of arrogance and was quick to remind him of Liverpool’s shortcomings in the last few decades.

Van Dijk responded by standing by his comments on the game but insists it wasn’t meant with any kind of arrogance.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, speaking on Gary Neville’s ‘Stick to Football’ podcast, Keane admits it was the “tone” of Van Dijk’s comments that irked him and agreed that the point was a good one for United.

“A draw is not the end of the world, they’ll (United) take it. I didn’t see United after the game having over-the-top celebrations as if they were delighted to get away with a point – they would’ve taken it before the game.

He (Van Dijk) is entitled to his opinion as well, he’s entitled to maybe get something wrong,” he said.

Keane cited similar situations in his playing career where he may have gone over the top with certain comments regarding his own team but never took issue with the playing style of his opponents.

“I’ve said things after games when I was at United and thought that it was a bit over the top, but that was generally against my own team. I don’t think ever in my career I criticised a team for the way they played because every team must find (something) different. You have to admire that part of the game as well,” Keane said.

The United legend felt Ten Hag’s men contributed to the game and held on for a creditable result given their circumstances. Keane also added his admiration for Van Dijk, despite their disagreement.

“Manchester United didn’t exactly park the bus, because Liverpool had a load of opportunities, but my attitude when players – even if it’s Man United – when they criticise a team, sometimes in your career it’s about survival, staying in the game, taking the draw. I admire these players, who even disagree with me,” said Keane.

United will now look to build on the result at Anfield and have the perfect opportunity to do so over the festive period with games coming thick and fast.

Ten Hag will hope to have some key men back in the New Year and will hope they can enter the second half of the season in stronger form than they have shown in the first.

United travel to West Ham on Saturday before home games against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest close the calendar year.