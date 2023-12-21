Shay Given names the two Premier League clubs that should be interested in David de Gea

Manchester United decided to part ways with David de Gea in the summer, ending the goalkeeper’s twelve year stay at the club.

Andre Onana was signed to replace the Spaniard who was released at the end of his contract.

Since his exit De Gea is yet to find a new home and still available on a free transfer.

As reported by The Mirror, former Premier League ‘keeper Shay Given has named the two sides that should or could be approaching the former United man.

Chelsea and Newcastle have both suffered injuries to their number ones this season and Given believes De Gea to be a perfect option for the pair.

“I think any top club, even Chelsea tonight, I’d be looking at De Gea. Newcastle will be looking at De Gea. I think all the clubs should be looking at De Gea. He had the most clean sheets last year in the Premier League,” he said.

De Gea’s form in his last season at Old Trafford made up Erik ten Hag’s mind on making the change to his number one with some high profile mistakes costing United in big moments.

Given admitted the Spanish stopper’s form had dipped but still feels he has a lot to offer at the top echelons of the game.

“He had a couple of mistakes last year and people go, ‘Oh, he’s gone’, but I think he’s only 33, he’s still very young in goalkeeping terms. I think any club would be looking at him to take him on board,” he added.

United themselves were rumoured to be interested in a sensational re-signing of De Gea with Andre Onana struggling to adapt to life in Manchester.

However, Onana’s form is settling down and with De Gea unlikely to want to return as a number two, any reunion seems unlikely.

European clubs have also been circling around the 33-year-old but nothing has come to fruition with the possibility of retirement another option under consideration.