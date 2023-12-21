Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets major win in final deal for 25% stake of Manchester United



After months of dragging and crawling, an extremely reliable outlet has finally spoken up on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover of 25% stake.

Matt Dickinson of The Times reports that the deal to finalise the 25% stake in Manchester United was in “final negotiations” this evening.

The report states that the Glazers and Ratcliffe’s side have been working all week to get the paperwork ready for final approval which is expected to arrive before the end of the week.

It confirms The Peoples Person’s earlier report that the final confirmation is set to arrive before Christmas.

While it is yet another “deadline” in a list that has seen far too many, this one seems extremely genuine and comes with some extra details which would be music to the ears of United fans.

Dickinson states that the earlier suggestion was there would be a three-member committee including one Glazer that would decide footballing matters.

However, in a negotiations win for INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has managed to wrestle away complete control over everything football-related.

It means that he will have full and final say over all things football and his team doesn’t need to consult with the Glazers anymore.

This would undoubtedly speed up the process of decision-making as the dithering Glazers have been cut out of the deal completely.

However, in a bit of cold water over this good news, the report states that even though the ratification from the relevant parties will be soon, the official handing over of control will run into late January.

This is because Sir Jim will have to pass the league’s test and complete paperwork at their end as well, thereby dragging the process further along.

Still, it is a hugely positive development for the club as it finally looks to be moving into a new era where the Glazers will no longer be deciding the footballing destiny of United.

