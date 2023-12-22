Amad Diallo playing a prominent role in training, could get minutes in the next games



Manchester United’s strikers have been woeful in front of goal and the team have not been helped by the inability of their wingers to chip in with goals.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to net in the Premier League while Anthony Martial has only one goal to his name. Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has two strikes to his name so far.

Alejandro Garnacho scored that spectacular overhead kick against Everton but has failed to score another. The less said about Antony the better.

United’s wingers have just not succeeded

The Brazilian, who arrived for £82 million last summer, is yet to score or assist this season and most fans seem to have given up on the right winger.

With Jadon Sancho in exile, the Red Devils need a wide man to step up and Amad Diallo could be about to get his chance in the days to come.

The Peoples Person had written about Erik ten Hag’s desire to give the young Ivorian a few chances before deciding his immediate future and training patterns suggest the 21-year-old could get his chance soon.

The Manchester Evening News pointed out that the former Atalanta starlet is “pushing for a place in the squad” and is back in full-fledged training and was seen playing “a prominent role in the session”.

Amad shone last season out on loan at Sunderland, as he single-handedly at times dragged the Black Cats to the Play-off semifinals, losing out to Luton Town in the end.

Amad’s chance to shine

In 43 games across all competitions, he netted 14 times while registering four assists and was named the Young Player of the Year.

The Dutch manager was keen to try him out in pre-season, only for the Ivory Coast international to get injured and subsequently have an operation.

The right-winger’s position is certainly up for grabs and if the winger, who cost £37 million in 2021, can showcase a similar level of performance as he did last term, Ten Hag might need to reconsider his loan decision.

His former loan outfit, Leicester City and Southampton are just a few sides waiting to grab the young attacker’s services temporarily in the winter window.