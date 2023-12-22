Besiktas offer ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a return to management



Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been offered the chance to return to management by taking over at Besiktas.

Solskjaer has been out of work since November 2021 when he was sacked by United after a run of poor results.

In the Old Trafford dugout, the Norwegian oversaw 149 matches as permanent manager. He was also in charge of 19 games as caretaker boss after Jose Mourinho was let go just before his appointment.

In his first full season at the helm of United, Solskjaer masterminded a strong second-place finish in England’s top flight.

He was sacked in the following campaign following a humiliating 4-1 loss at the hands of Watford.

It was suggested that Solskjaer was the subject of various job offers but he declined all of them in favour of waiting for the right opportunity.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the 50-year-old has been offered a one-and-a-half-year deal to become the new Besiktas head coach.

Sabuncuoglu does not reveal whether Solskjaer has accepted the offer or not.

Beşiktaş, Teknik Direktör Ole Gunnar Solskjær’e 1.5 yıllık sözleşme teklif etti. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) December 22, 2023

NTV Spor (via Goal) however relays that the ex-United boss is firmly on track to put pen to paper on the deal.

It’s also understood that he has been in talks with the Super Lig giants for a while now after they fired Riza Calimbay.

Calimbay departed Tüpraş Stadyumu on December 21 after a 3-1 loss at home to Alanyaspor. At the moment, Besiktas lie in fifth place in the league standings and 17 points adrift of Fenerbahce who are leading the charts.

Calimbay was Besiktas manager for just a month and for only seven matches in total. He won three games, lost as many matches and drew just one fixture.

Solskjaer is poised to become Besiktas’ third permanent coach this season.

