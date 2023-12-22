Concerns over Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s European Super League stance emerge

There are concerns that the A22 group who are behind the latest version of the now legal European Super League may feel they can tempt owners like Sir Jim Ratcliffe into supporting their new plans.

Ben Jacobs has stated that while only two clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are completely behind the project, “A22 aren’t giving up, though, and feel certain owners or investors, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, might privately be open to it regardless of any public statements against the project”.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only two clubs definitely in. Juventus pre-ruling were exploring pulling out, but those close to A22 argue they have been pressured to do so given their financial situation. Premier League clubs have always been 'collectively opposed' following… — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 21, 2023

This statement will be very worrying for Manchester United supporters, because as The Peoples Person argued yesterday, the legalisation of the Super League could have serious knock-on effects for the club.

These come in the form of the Glazers never selling up 100% and being happy to stay with Ratcliffe, as a hypothetical place in the league would be guaranteed income despite Premier League performances.

It appears, on the surface, that English clubs are still very much opposed to even the three-tiered format of the new European Super League. Manchester United were the first to respond with an official statement which reaffirmed their commitment to the Premier League and opposition to any breakaway league.

Moreover, The Peoples Person relayed earlier today that “the United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Government have vowed to introduce legislation that will ban English clubs from taking part in the European Super League”.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be against the proposals. Back in October, the same journalist, Ben Jacobs reported that the British billionaire, “who is close to owning 25% of Manchester United, is also against a European Super League”.

Nonetheless, the latest Jacobs’ tweet will spread fear in United fans. Supporters don’t trust the Glazers and they have no reason to believe in INEOS yet. There is already distrust amongst some fans to why Ratcliffe was happy to get into bed with the Glazers in the first place and not only accept a 100% buyout like Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani.

Another source of concern is the aggression and ambition of the A22 group, who are the architects of the new plans. The company backing the new vision, said “the Uefa monopoly is over” and that “football is free”.

According to The Telegraph, emboldened by the European Court of Justice’s decision to decree that banning the league was unlawful, they claimed “this is a really historic day for football. We think it’s been way too long that clubs have been prevented from developing ideas and formats on their own at European level. It’s been way too long”.

Therefore, whilst the club and Ratcliffe have said the right things recently, United fans have every right to be suspicious of the true intentions of key figures at the, and soon to be the top of the Old Trafford side.

The Glazers have form for breaking their promises.