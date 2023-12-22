David Ornstein claims Manchester United want a striker and centre back in January

David Ornstein has stated that Manchester United want to bring in a right sided centre back and a striker in the January window.

According to The Athletic, United and Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen these two key positions in the squad.

However, in news supporters probably don’t want to hear, there is an acceptance that despite “an appetite to do business, indications suggest it needs to be low-cost, on loan or facilitated by exits”.

This uncertainty is due to the fact that INEOS’ 25% takeover is still not rubber-stamped and even when it is, “there will be an estimated six-to-eight-week wait for the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test to be carried out”.

During this period, INEOS would have power to influence sporting control but not execute it. Therefore, it would only be the summer window when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s group would have complete sporting control.

United’s spending limitations are also connected to Financial Fair Play, especially having spent extensively in the last two summer windows.

Nonetheless, Ornstein does state that the club could certainly aim to cut ties with players this winter in an effort to free up some space.

The Athletic believe that United’s two Frenchmen could fit the bill in this regard. “If, for example, Anthony Martial can be sold it would free up financial and squad space for Erik ten Hag’s front line to be strengthened. It is a similar case in defence, should Raphael Varane depart”.

With Tottenham already making a move for Jean-Clair Todibo and Ten Hag’s insistence on the player, the club may need to act in January if they are to secure the services of the defender. Therefore, Varane may need to be sold despite the unpopularity of that action.

Martial has also been an expendable player for many a year and his sale could provide some much needed income.

Fabrizio Romano has recently stated that “I’m told they (United) have spoken to the representatives of Donyell Malen and other strikers around Europe like Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy”.

Finally, it is stated that the Jadon Sancho problem must also be dealt with. It is reported that “if the winger is not going to be reintegrated, United desperately need to raise money for him. There are reports that they have discussed terminating his contract, which would be extremely costly and surely a last resort”.

Fans of the Old Trafford club will be dreaming of a winter market where funds can be generated and two or even three significant players can be brought in. However, we all remember last year. United fans won’t be getting too excited just yet.