Erik ten Hag reveals Victor Lindelof has undergone surgery



Erik ten Hag has provided an update on his injured stars ahead of Manchester United’s trip to London to face West Ham tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager was asked about Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez’s availability and replied:

“They are not available before Christmas. Mid-January, we expect them back.

“Mason Mount is similar, into January. Harry Maguire, I expect him early on [in the new year].

“Victor Lindelof is not available. He has done surgery so he will be out for a couple of weeks.”

“”We have some doubts, we have some illnesses during the week, so we have to see who is available for tomorrow.”

“Hopefully, they are recovered but we have to see.”

