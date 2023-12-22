Facundo Pellistri reveals why he wears the number 28 shirt at Manchester United

Manchester United’s famous shirt has been donned by many a world star down the years with squad numbers turning into global brands.

David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have turned being United’s number seven into business empires with the appeal of shirt numbers ever growing amongst the fanbase.

As reported by TalkSPORT, United winger Facundo Pellisti is the latest to explain the reasoning behind his choosing of the number 28.

Speaking at a Q&A for the club, the recently-turned 22-year-old revealed the decision was originally a nod to his old shirt number at Uruguayan side, Penarol.

“Well because, when I came here to Manchester, I was playing in Penarol and I had the no.10. So the two plus the eight, they sum up to 10. So that’s why I take it,” he said.

It was after settling into the 28 that Pellistri was made aware of another reason as to why he now holds the number even dearer to his heart.

United legend Cristiano Ronaldo was at the club at the same time as Pellistri when the youngster found out Ronaldo’s original squad number for Sporting Lisbon was 28.

“And, later, I realised that number was the one Ronaldo also made his debut in and all that. So, for me, that number is very special,” he added.

Ronaldo wore the 28 in the famous pre-season friendly in which United played Sporting and a young Cristiano ran rings around Sir Alex Ferguson’s men.

Ferguson was left in no doubt of the young Portuguese star’s potential and refused to leave Lisbon without his signature.

The rest, as they say, is history with Ronaldo cementing his legacy at United by scoring 145 goals across two spells and winning the Champions League, three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups during his time.

Pellistri is not quite on course to repeat Ronaldo’s achievements but has forced his way into Erik ten Hag’s first team squad over the last 12 months.

With 22 appearances and a couple of assists to his name, Pellistri will be hoping to build on those numbers in the coming years and leave his own legacy behind in the number 28 shirt.