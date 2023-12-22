Gary Neville opens up on terrifying ordeal as a teenager

Gary Neville has spoken out about a terrifying experience from his teenage years.

Speaking to the Stick to Football podcast, the former United defender claimed he had spent one Christmas in hospital as an 18 year old.

Whilst enjoying the festive season, Neville claims to have had his drink spiked.

He revealed, “I ended up in hospital one Christmas, I thought I was going to die”.

The Sky Sports pundit went on to state claim, “someone spiked my drink; I don’t know what with, but it was bad. ‌I was with David Beckham and Ben Thornley put me in a taxi and he sent me home, but I said to the taxi driver to take me to the hospital”.

The player was famous for his rigid professionalism and complete focus on becoming a professional footballer and maybe this horrible experience as a youngster could be a reason why.

The former England international went on to explain that after arriving to hospital, he ended up falling asleep on the deck.

He claims to recall a nurse coming over to him after about two hours and asking him if it was just the drink, to which he replied yes, only remembering about the possible spiking after.

The former Valencia boss finally claimed, “I ended up sleeping at the hospital, waking up about two hours later and you didn’t have mobile phones back then and I was 18, so I ended up using the hospital phone to ring up my girlfriend to come and pick me up”.

The player then remembers sitting outside the hospital in a wheelchair waiting for his girlfriend to pick him up.

Neville’s story is a timely reminder about some of the dangers of a night out, especially around this time of year as countries all over the world partake in Christmas parties and New Year celebrations.

The Guardian reported just last year that drink spiking was at “epidemic levels in the United Kingdom” where “up to 15% of women and 7% of men have been spiked with alcohol or drugs”.

It is always important when public figures open up about such incidents to shine a light on often forgotten societal problems. Well done Gary for speaking up.