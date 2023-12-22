Inter Milan ready to offer loan deal with an obligation to buy for Anthony Martial



Despite strengthening in the summer, Manchester United’s familiar struggles in front of goal have continued unabated in Erik ten Hag’s second season as manager.

The club were priced out of a move for Harry Kane by Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and in came Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for big money.

The Dane remains rough at the edges and has failed to open his account in the Premier League in 13 games. This is exactly why the manager wanted another striker to support the 20-year-old.

Martial’s underperformance continues

The club failed to back the Dutchman and he was forced to work yet another season with the lacklustre Anthony Martial and to the surprise of no one, the Frenchman has again disappointed.

In 19 games across all competitions, Martial has two goals and as many assists but while a lack of goal involvements can be excused considering the team’s poor form, a lack of effort cannot.

He continues to saunter around the pitch without any real motivation making it a painful watch for fans.

However, the Red Devils have learned from their mistakes and are not going to offer the 28-year-old a contract extension at the end of the season.

The club are open to letting the Frenchman leave as early as January in a bid to earn a fee, with Inter Milan and Fenerbahce both interested.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) have shone some light on the Serie A giants’ interest in the former Monaco starlet, with United eager to “get rid” of the forward.

Inter offer on its way

However, Inter will need their owner’s approval before proceeding and even if that were to come, the best they can afford at the moment is a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

As per the report, an obligation to buy the United No 9 for somewhere between €8-10 million would be enough.

Inter chief Piero Ausilio “has always liked his profile” even if the striker’s trajectory has going “downwards” for some time.

United would welcome a permanent exit for Martial as it could allow them to use the fee to try and land a short-term replacement.