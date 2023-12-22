Man United target Benjamin Sesko eager to come to Premier League in January



Manchester United have scored the fewest goals among the top 14 teams in the Premier League and have yet not scored for three games in a row.

Manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to fix this issue and was asked about new signing Rasmus Hojlund‘s inability to open his account in 13 top-flight games this season.

The Dutchman always knew it would be a gamble to put too much pressure on the 20-year-old but the club failed to back him with the signing of another striker.

He was given Anthony Martial instead, and the Frenchman has been lacklustre, to say the least, and there are talks he might depart in January with the likes of Fenerbahce and Inter Milan interested.

United’s woes up top

United will need to bring someone in if the 28-year-old leaves and an opportunity to acquire summer target Benjamin Sesko might just have opened up if 90min are to be believed.

The 20-year-old, who joined RB Leipzig from sister club RB Salzburg in the summer for only £20 million, is unhappy with his lack of minutes this campaign.

Due to the excellent form of Lois Openda, the Slovenian has started only six games this season but his goal involvement per minute remains high.

He has seven goals in only 698 minutes, indicating a goal every 100 minutes, which shows his class in front of goal. He also has nine goals for his country.

Sesko was on the radar of almost every Premier League club during the summer transfer window after his exploits last season where he scored 18 times for Salzburg.

The report indicates the player wants to play regularly to be ready to lead the line for his national team at the Euros and a loan deal with an obligation to buy could also be allowed.

“Benjamin Sesko, a long-term target for Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United, is open to a Premier League move in January, 90min understands.

Sesko chase back on

“Intermediaries had previously made it known that Sesko could be available to move in January, with more playing time firmly on the agenda as he prepares to lead the Slovenia line at Euro 2024.

“A loan with an obligation to buy, should certain criteria be met, has been suggested, and Sesko’s game is one many top scouts feel is suited to top-level English football.”

Leipzig are currently fourth but remain open to offloading the striker, hoping to earn double of what they paid. The other Premier League clubs will not make the race any easier.

The Slovenia international has huge potential but can United afford another young talent instead of a proven performer remains the biggest question.