The Athletic: The comical order of events that led to John Murtough’s appointment as Man United’s football director



John Murtough was reportedly appointed as Manchester United’s football director mostly because he earned Ed Woodward’s trust by explaining complex football concepts to the former executive vice-chairman in simple, easily understandable terms.

Woodward spent a total of 16 years at Old Trafford before he left in 2022 after the botched European Super League project.

Woodward advised the Glazer family on their acquisition of United in 2005 and he took charge of full operations as the club’s executive vice-chairman eight years later in 2013 after the retirement of chief executive David Gill.

During his time in charge, United unsuccessfully spent over £1bn in transfer fees.

His tenure was widely regarded as a failure and he was heavily despised by fans. It was Woodward who brought Murtough to the club to support David Moyes in 2013 after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Murtough and Moyes had previously worked together to great effect at Everton. Moyes felt that he needed the assistance of someone he could trust to handle the affairs of a club as big as United.

The Athletic reveals, “Murtough earned the trust of Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, by offering a sober perspective in a tumultuous time. Woodward had taken over from David Gill as the top official at United and was finding out the hard way that running the football operation was much more difficult than steering the club’s commercial growth.”

“Murtough noticed Woodward struggling to get to grips with the transition, so he kept minutes of meetings and collated the information into easy-to-read documents. Murtough was an expert at regulations, having been central to the implementation of the Elite Player Performance Plan when working at the Premier League, and he assisted Woodward’s knowledge of granular details around the game.”

Laurie Whitwell adds, “Woodward also wanted the departments at Carrington revamped and Murtough noted possible changes in a little black book while walking around the training ground and talking to staff. For those on the ground, the line of communication to Woodward went through Murtough.”

It’s understood that Murtough also earned the admiration of Joel Glazer whom he struck a good rapport when the American flew in from Florida to attend a United game.

Whitwell explains that there was a key figure inside United who never warmed up to Murtough – Sir Alex Ferguson.

It’s believed that the pair still have a fractious relationship to date.

As Ferguson’s authority at Old Trafford diminished, Murtough’s influence and power grew.

A section of internal staff questioned Murtough’s credentials and what made him qualified to oversee a radical overhaul of United’s sporting operations.

Some employees were of the opinion that they lost their jobs because they spoke out against some of Murtough’s policies that they felt were a break from what made United so successful over the years.

One such individual was Nicky Butt who switched from head of academy to a newly created position as head of first-team development.

The Athletic divulges that Butt regularly clashed with Murtough.

“The pair had long had disagreements on various issues, but matters erupted when Butt discovered Murtough told a colleague he planned to move him out of his position by the end of the season. Butt was furious at what he saw as a secret plot.”

“Murtough declined to comment for this article. Those close to him dispute the severity of the argument but acknowledge that tensions arose from what they describe as a misunderstanding over a proposed reorganisation of academy administration in which Butt would still have had a role. Murtough has told colleagues of his respect for Butt and his sadness at the breakdown in relations.”

“Butt was adamant though. He had recognised Cox’s abilities suited the requirements of a head of academy more than his and was happy to vacate the job, but he regarded Murtough determining the move without his input as hugely disrespectful. Butt told Murtough this during a heated altercation, finishing by stating he wanted no further communication and walking off. Murtough followed in pursuit to give his arguments.”

As time went by, Murtough cemented his stature even more and he soon became the most senior figure at Carrington with Woodward working from London.

