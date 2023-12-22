Tottenham Hotspur unlikely to sign defensive Manchester United target in January

Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis has stunted Erik ten Hag’s progress in his second season in charge at Old Trafford.

The Dutch coach wanted to improve his options at centre-half in the summer but funds were required in other areas deemed more vital by the board.

One of Ten Hag’s targets was Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo who was seen as an ideal upgrade to the current options at the heart of his defence.

However, United failed to raise the funds to make an official bid and the player remains in Ligue 1.

Todibo is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders on the continent and has drawn interest from other Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur had reportedly registered their interest in the 23-year-old but according to David Ornstein are unlikely to make a move in January.

As reported by the Athletic, Ornstein describes a move to London as “doubtful”, with Spus operating a tight budget – much like United.

Ange Postecoglou finds himself in a similar situation to Ten Hag, likely having to move players on in order to fund a winter spree.

However, the path now looks clear for United to make a bid for a player that clearly fits the managers profile and is open to a move to England.

It’s unclear on just how much money United will have to play with in January with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake in the club expected to be announced in the coming days.

Ratcliffe’s changes to the sporting structure will determine how much the club outlay in the winter as he may prefer to hold on ’til the summer market.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping there will be funds available to improve a side that has fallen short this season to give him the best chance of salvaging a poor campaign to date.