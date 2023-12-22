UK government vows to bring forward legislation to ban English clubs from joining European Super League



United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Government have vowed to introduce legislation that will ban English clubs from taking part in the European Super League after new plans for the controversial breakaway competition were announced on Thursday.

Back in 2021, Manchester United and other “big six” clubs in the Premier League attracted the fury of their supporters when they agreed to form the European Super League.

The teams would eventually go on to pull out of their secret plans amidst intense backlash and protests over the move.

However, some outfits in Europe led by Real Madrid and Barcelona continued to champion the creation of the tournament.

The backers of the European Super League got a big victory on Thursday when the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA acted against competition law by blocking the creation of the competition.

It was determined that UEFA and FIFA don’t have a monopoly in creating alternative tournaments and competitions.

A22 Sports, the group behind the project and their CEO Bernd Reichart made public the potential format of the tournament that could replace the Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues.

The European Super League features 64 teams, three tiers of competition, and end of the season knockout phase and no permanent or guaranteed membership.

There will also be both men’s and women’s competitions as well as promotion and relegation provisions.

Reichart also claimed that European Super League games would be free for fans to watch.

A bevvy of clubs have already publicly released statements totally rejecting such proposals and reiterating their commitment to the current rules and competitions.

United announced that they will not be participating in the European Super League.

Other clubs to issue the same stance so far include Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain, Feyenoord, AS Monaco and many others.

According to The Daily Mail, Sunak insisted that the Football Governance Bill which is on its way, would ensure that British clubs do not break ranks to join another league.

UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said, “The attempt to create a breakaway competition was a defining moment in English football and was universally condemned by fans, clubs and the Government.”

“We took decisive action at the time by triggering the fan-led review of football governance, which called for the creation of a new independent regulator for English football.”

“We will shortly be bringing forward legislation that makes this a reality, and will stop clubs from joining any similar breakaway competitions in the future.”

Conservative MP Dame Caroline Dineage who chairs the culture, media and sport select committee warned the traditional “big six” Premier League clubs against getting involved with the European Super League.

She remarked, “The announcement of the European Super League in 2021 prioritised finances over fans, and any revival of it isn’t in the interests of English football.”

“Whatever the legal ramifications of this judgment, I hope that English clubs will have learnt from the reaction in 2021, and will be focused on fan engagement and the much-needed football governance reforms that the government has promised.”

English Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles branded the project “the European Zombie League” and stressed that no English clubs would join it.

For United fans, the major positive stemming from the Government’s re-assurances is that it almost certainly shuts the door to any possibility of the Glazers sticking around longer than they needed to in the hope of making more money out of the Red Devils.

The Peoples Person previously detailed how despite United’s statement, there is still a need for worry about the Glazers’ intentions with the Super League still lurking about.

Legislation would make it impossible for the parasitic United owners to find an avenue into the project being pioneered by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

