Uncertainty and John Murtough’s poor planning “emboldened” Erik ten Hag to take charge of transfers



Manchester United’s poor planning in the transfer market across the past few transfer windows made Erik ten Hag to take charge of recruitment in order to make sure he wasn’t left short during the season.

United have previously come under harsh criticism for letting the manager dictate the club’s transfer policy as opposed to the norm of having a clear plan executed by the footballing department.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted the extent of John Murtough’s incompetence that led the Red Devils to massively overpay for signings.

United paid significantly much more than even rival clubs demanded for the likes of Mason Mount, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund just to mention a few names.

According to The Athletic, while Ten Hag was still at Ajax and preparing to take over as United boss, the Dutchman usually set aside a few hours each week to discuss transfer plans with Murtough and his team.

Ten Hag wanted to get a headstart on recruitment and gave Murtough a clear plan about what he wanted and the profile of players he required, starting with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

Laurie Whitwell explains, “Agents contacted in that period, however, paint a picture of a club acting without an established plan. It transpired that, although United use a tailormade scouting database containing thousands of reports, nobody had assembled a so-called “shadow squad” of potential signings in each position, as is customary at clubs across the football pyramid.”

“United were starting from scratch, rather than having potential deals lined up. Murtough does now have a thick dossier that outlines targets for each position, categorising them by levels of quality based on scouting reports and data, as well as detailing their expected cost.”

“But that uncertainty at the start emboldened Ten Hag to take matters into his own hands in certain circumstances, such as when Murtough returned with a list of centre-backs that included Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez. Josko Gvardiol, Alessandro Bastoni and Pau Torres were also discussed but Ten Hag preferred Martinez, partially due to their established relationship and the player’s attainability, but also because he was seen as the most suitable of the targets.”

Martinez was brilliant last season and was crucial to helping United win the Carabao Cup and finishing within the Champions League places.

Currently injured and recovering from a recurring foot issue, the World Cup winner has been sorely missed this term. His return to competitive action is thought to be close, in what would be a major boost to Ten Hag.

The Athletic adds that by the time the 2022/23 season was starting, Ten Hag was told by the club there was no money to spend.

By this time, Tyrell Malacia, Martinez and Christian Eriksen were the only arrivals at the club.

However, after successive losses at the hands of Brighton and Brentford respectively, panic set in and United quickly resolved to ditch their pursuit of De Jong in favour of signing Casemiro.

Richard Arnold became a regular feature at Carrington and even chaired a lengthy recruitment meeting.

